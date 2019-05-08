North Rim Set to Open

All Grand Canyon North Rim facilities and services will open next Wednesday, May 15th.

Lodging, groceries, camping, dining, and gas will all be available. The Grand Canyon Lodge North and Grand Canyon Trail Rides will open their season.

A water distribution line replacement project will get underway this summer, but it won’t affect the visitor experience.

The North Rim will close for the winter on October 15th, but hiking accesses will remain open, and fuel will be available on a pay-at-the-pump basis.

Camping and hiking permits are available at the Pipe Spring National Monument visitor center in Fredonia and at the South Rim Backcountry Information Center.