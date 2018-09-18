North Rim Season Expansion

Tourism operators are advocating the expansion of the Grand Canyon North Rim visitation season. They want the rim opened two weeks earlier and closed two weeks later. The lack of snowfall is the reason behind the proposed change. Currently, overnight lodging, ranger programs, and most concessions close down in mid-October. The highway to the rim is shut down on December 1 or after the first significant snowfall. Everything reopens in mid-May. Tourism operators are advocating the expansion of the Grand Canyon North Rim visitation season. They want the rim opened two weeks earlier and closed two weeks later. The lack of snowfall is the reason behind the proposed change. Currently, overnight lodging, ranger programs, and most concessions close down in mid-October. The highway to the rim is shut down on December 1 or after the first significant snowfall. Everything reopens in mid-May.

Snowfall has been a fraction of its average this year. Over the past 30 years, more than 11 feet of snow has fallen at the North Rim on average. However, in the past decade, less than eight feet has been recorded. Camille Johnson, Kane County tourism director, says the change will enable the North Rim to be promoted as a four-season destination.

While the Grand Canyon’s South Rim attracts 90 percent of the visitors to the area, over 6 million people travel to the higher, cooler North Rim.