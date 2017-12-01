North Rim Closed For Season

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is now closed for the season. The North Rim is expected to re-open for the 2018 season on May 15, 2018.

The North Rim campground will still be available for winter camping and is accessible via inner canyon trails from the South Rim or by cross-country skiing and snowshoeing- a 45 mile trip from Jacob Lake. To stay at the North Rim during the winter months, visitors will need a backcountry permit, which can be obtained from the Backcountry Information Center located at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.