News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

North Rim Closed For Season

North Rim Closed For Season
December 01
16:33 2017
Print This Article

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is now closed for the season.  The North Rim is expected to re-open for the 2018 season on May 15, 2018.

The North Rim campground will still be available for winter camping and is accessible via inner canyon trails from the South Rim or by cross-country skiing and snowshoeing- a 45 mile trip from Jacob Lake. To stay at the North Rim during the winter months, visitors will need a backcountry permit, which can be obtained from the Backcountry Information Center located at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Tags
backcountry permitgrand canyonnorth rimsnowshoeingsouth rimwinter season

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.