North Lake Powell Hite Closes; Horseshoe Bend is Free

HITE CLOSURES

More modifications of Lake Powell Operations have been announced with the closing of the Hite Outpost and Adventure Center. The convenience store, RV sites, campground services, recreation rentals (kayaks, fishing gear, and more) and expanded land-based recreation services are closed until further notice.

Self-service, pay-at-the-pump fuel will still be available 24 hours a day.

Hite is located at the north end of Lake Powell near Utah Highway 95 approximately 80 miles west of Blanding, Utah.

HORSESHOE BEND

The City of Page has announced a decision to cease charging for Horseshoe Bend parking for the time being. The decision was made in large part to protect employees from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.

Starting April 15, 2020, residents will be able to park for free. The lot will remain open daily from dawn until dusk. Restroom facilities will still be available, and garbage will still be collected. Residents are reminded to take water with them on their hike to the canyon rim. Camping and overnight activities are still prohibited.

Normal operation will resume when it is appropriate to do so again.