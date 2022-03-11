North Lake Powell Boat Ramp at Bullfrog Under Construction 

BULLFROG, Utah – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce that construction to extend the Bullfrog North boat ramp to reach lower lake levels is beginning this week. The Bullfrog North Ramp is being regraded and permanently extended to the lowest level possible before spring runoff begins. (Spring runoff typically occurs around Easter.)

According to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott, “The park remains committed to providing North Lake Powell motorized boater access and is pleased the Bullfrog North Ramp is being permanently extended as far as possible. We join with all our partners and stakeholders in celebrating this important project. We are grateful for the many people who have an interest in recreation on Lake Powell and thank everyone for your understanding and patience during the drought-induced, unprecedented low water levels in 2021.

For safety reasons, the Bullfrog North boat ramp construction zone will be closed to the public beginning the week of March 7. The construction zone will remain closed until the last concrete pour dries. (The amount of ramp extension that is possible will be dependent on the lowest water level reached before spring runoff begins, as no construction will occur in water. The maximum amount of ramp extension possible at this location would reach water elevation 3525 feet.) Use of the ramp will be dependent on lake levels reaching 3525 feet or higher. Information about the status of boat ramps on Lake Powell is available 24/7 at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm

