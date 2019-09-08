North Kaibab Ranger District Has Two New Fires

Crews Busy with Two New Fire Starts on the North Kaibab Ranger District

FREDONIA, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2019 — Two new wildfires started yesterday on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest. Multiple inter-agency resources, including aircraft, responded to the incidents and took immediate suppression actions to stop the fires’ spread.

The Le Fevre Fire, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Fredonia off Highway 89-A near the Le Fevre Overlook, was caused by a motor vehicle accident. Due to hot, dry and windy conditions the fire grew to approximately 20 acres in the pinyon, juniper, and brush. Although the fire’s spread has been stopped, fire managers only list the containment at 80 percent due to the potential for spot fires with another day of gusty southwest winds predicted. Today, crews will continue to hold, secure and mop up the fire.

Highway 89A remains open to motorists but may be restricted to one lane to allow fire crews to utilize equipment and personnel to secure the fire. Visitors traveling in the area should use caution and be aware that fire crews and equipment may be working near the road.

The Cougar Fire was also discovered yesterday near Cougar Lake just south of the recent Castle Fire area approximately 6 miles northwest of Demotte Campground. The fire was contained at approximately one acre and was caused by lightning from a recent thunderstorm. Today fire personnel will continue to hold, secure and mop up the fire.

In addition to the two new fires, fire personnel are still closely monitoring the progress of the Ikes wildfire. This fire has been managed jointly between the Kaibab National Forest and the National Park Service since its discovery on July 25 near Swamp Point on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. It is currently 7,630 acres within its 7,785-acre planning area and is being utilized in order to fulfill its natural role of reducing dense forest fuels and improving overall ecosystem health. For more information regarding the Ikes Fire please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6475/

LE FEVRE FIRE OVERVIEW

Discovery Date: September 7, 2019.

Cause: Human (Motor vehicle accident).

Human (Motor vehicle accident). Location (point of origin): Approximately 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, off Highway 89A near the Le Fevre Overlook on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

Current Resources: 4 engines, 1 water tender, 1 dozer, and miscellaneous fire management personnel. Total personnel approximately 25.

Current Size: Approximately 20 acres. No additional perimeter growth is expected. Fire spread has been stopped, however, fire managers list overall containment at 80 percent because of spotting potential due to the presence of hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

Current Size: Approximately 20 acres. No additional perimeter growth is expected. Fire spread has been stopped, however, fire managers list overall containment at 80 percent because of spotting potential due to the presence of hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

Predicted Smoke Impacts: Smoke is visible from Highway 89A in the immediate fire area. The highway is open to motorists however it may be restricted to one lane to allow firefighters to work safely near the road

Recent and Current Operations: Crews will continue to hold, secure and mop up the fire.

COUGAR FIRE OVERVIEW

Discovery Date: September 7, 2019.

Cause: Lightning.

Lightning. Location (point of origin): Approximately 6 miles northwest of Demotte Campground and 4 miles west of Highway 67 near Cougar Lake on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

Current Resources: 2 engines and miscellaneous fire management personnel. Total personnel approximately 8.