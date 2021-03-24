Nominations Being Accepted for the Coconino County Teacher/Rookie of the Year

9 th Annual 2021 Coconino County Teacher of the Year and the 4th Annual Rookie Teacher of the Year Nominations Open

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – After previously having been cancelled, Coconino County Superintendent of Schools, Cheryl Mango-Paget, is pleased to announce the reinstatement of the 9th Annual Teacher of the Year and the 4th Annual Rookie Teacher of the Year Awards.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented multiple challenges for teachers and students over the last year. We have witnessed the strength and ingenuity of Coconino County teachers through these difficult times and would like to acknowledge those who have been exceptionally outstanding in developing inventive curriculum and strategies for supporting student learning during the 2020/2021 school year.

Please nominate an exemplary Coconino County educator. Nomination forms can be found on the Superintendent’s website at www.coconino.az.gov/celebrate.

Nominations must be received by April 30, 2021 by 5:00 PM.

The Coconino County Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year program was created to celebrate, honor, and recognize full- time exemplary educators from prekindergarten – 12th grade. Teachers must be nominated to be considered for either award.

Nominated teachers are to submit a detailed essay application with letters of support. All finalists will be recognized at the awards event in the fall and will receive cash prizes.

The Teacher of the Year will receive an automatic nomination for the Arizona Teacher of the Year Award and various other prizes. The event is made possible through sponsorships by businesses and community members.

For more information contact the School Superintendent’s Office at 928- 679-8070.