Nominate a Young Person for JAA’s “18 under 18”

December 20
09:40 2018
Do you know a young person in Arizona who you consider to be extraordinary? Junior Achievement of Arizona is seeking nominations for their 2018 “18 under 18” most extraordinary young people in the state. They are seeking to spotlight youth that demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and leadership who make Arizona a better place.

Nominees might be academic achievers, driven athletes, young artists, cooks, photographers, dancers, public speakers or a young person who achieved some level of success that makes them extraordinary.

Share your stories of impressive young role models who represent future leaders, change makers or innovators at jaaz.org

 

 

 

 

