No-Wake Buoys at Anchovy Point

Due to low lake levels and the narrowness of the area, a portion of Lake Powell near Page, Arizona between the Glen Canyon Dam and Wahweap (commonly known as Anchovy Point) has been marked with no-wake buoys. Anyone navigating the area is advised to watch for underwater hazards on both sides.

Lake Powell is currently at 3599.34 feet, which is approximately 32 feet below the lake levels this time last year. With falling lake levels, new hazards are being revealed throughout the lake continuously. Boaters are encouraged to diligently watch for hazards. Park crews are working to identify hazards and mark them as the water levels change. The park wishes every visitor a safe and enjoyable visit to Lake Powell.

-NPS-

See a Map of GLCA – Anchovy Point Wakeless Buoys

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at http://www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.