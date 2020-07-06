News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

No Serious Injuries in Sedona Plane Crash Sunday

No Serious Injuries in Sedona Plane Crash Sunday
July 06
03:27 2020
Print This Article

No Serious Injuries in Sedona Small Plane Crash

Sedona July 5, 2020

Firefighters in Sedona responded to a plane crash late Sunday morning involving a small plane that made an emergency landing on Highway 89-A. There were no serious injuries. The pilot and the passenger are said to be “OK.”

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Sunday. The plane had just taken off from Sedona Airport and was flying in a westerly direction when the plane developed problems. It actually landed two times on 89-A before coming to a halt. After hitting the pavement one time, it went airborne again, and went over a couple of cars before coming to a rest in front of a Hampton Inn on Mountain Shadows drive.

Sedona police officers also responded to the scene, and helped with traffic control.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board was contacted and is expected to investigate.

Pictures courtesy of the Sedona Fire District.

No Serious Injuries in Sedona Plane Crash Sunday - overview

Summary: No Serious Injuries in Sedona Plane Crash Sunday

Tags
sedona arizonasedona fire districtsmall plane crash

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.