No Serious Injuries in Sedona Plane Crash Sunday

No Serious Injuries in Sedona Small Plane Crash

Firefighters in Sedona responded to a plane crash late Sunday morning involving a small plane that made an emergency landing on Highway 89-A. There were no serious injuries. The pilot and the passenger are said to be “OK.”

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Sunday. The plane had just taken off from Sedona Airport and was flying in a westerly direction when the plane developed problems. It actually landed two times on 89-A before coming to a halt. After hitting the pavement one time, it went airborne again, and went over a couple of cars before coming to a rest in front of a Hampton Inn on Mountain Shadows drive.

Sedona police officers also responded to the scene, and helped with traffic control.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board was contacted and is expected to investigate.

Pictures courtesy of the Sedona Fire District.