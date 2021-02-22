No Potable Water at Lees Ferry February 23

No Potable Water at Lees Ferry Launch Ramp Feb. 23

Potable Water will be Available at the Lees Ferry Campground

MARBLE CANYON, AZ: Visitors to Lees Ferry, AZ are advised that waterline construction will result in no potable water being available at the Lees Ferry launch ramp on the Colorado River on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Two portable bathrooms will be available at the launch ramp. During this time, potable water will be available at the Lees Ferry Campground. Water is being shut off for one day due to waterline construction. The park apologizes for the inconvenience.

Lonely Dell Waterline Construction Affects Access Beginning Feb. 8

Parking and Pedestrian Route to Weaver House Temporarily Changed

MARBLE CANYON, AZ: Visitors to the historic Weaver House at Lees Ferry are advised that waterline construction will affect parking and access February 8 through March 4, 2021. During this time, the road to the Lonely Dell Ranch will be closed as a waterline is placed below the road surface. Parking will be limited, and visitors will access the historic Lonely Dell Ranch and orchard via a mile-long foot path marked with cones, approximately 250 feet before the intersection of the Lees Ferry and Lonely Dell Roads.

The waterline project will restore potable water to the Weaver Ranch House and the district. When completed, this waterline will also supply a fire hydrant and a sprinkler system at the Weaver House and visitors will be able to get clean drinking water at the ranch. The waterline is part of a larger rehabilitation project of the Weaver House expected to be completed in May 2021.

The Weaver House was built in 1936 and 1937 to facilitate recreation at Lees Ferry and to make the Colorado River crossing more hospitable. As part of the Lees Ferry and Lonely Dell National Historic District, all improvements meet standards to preserve and retain its historic character. The waterline project is being completed by a contractor. The park apologizes for any inconvenience the project may cause and thanks all visitors for their attention to safety.

Lees Ferry is located 42 miles from Page, Arizona via Highway 89 south and Highway 89A west to Marble Canyon. Lees Ferry is the only place where visitors can drive to the Colorado River in over 700 miles of canyon country.

