No National Monument Documents Hand Over
August 17
09:10 2018
A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration does not have to provide documentation related to its size reduction of two national monuments. Advocates for the West, an environmental law firm, had asked for the legal arguments for the reductions. Judge David Nye decreed that the documents are legal advice and a protected presidential communication. Advocates attorney Todd Tucci said the ruling shows how difficult it is to force sunlight on a government that flourishes in secrecy. President Trump maintains the creations of Grand Staircase Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments were federal overreach. Previous presidents have reduced the size of monuments 18 times.