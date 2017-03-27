No More Safety Checks in Utah

Beginning in January of 2018 Utah residents will no longer have to have yearly safety checks on their cars and trucks. That’s the result of legislation signed by Governor Gary Herbert over the weekend.

However, the emissions testing of vehicles in the state will still be a requirement every other year. And the costs of the testing will be going up, according to reports.

House Bill 265 in Utah repeals the need for the safety inspections. It was one of several bills signed by the governor on Saturday. It goes into effect January 1st. Just like the bill that lowered the maximum blood-alcohol limit for drivers last week to point-zero-five, Herbert heard from both sides of the emission legislation issue prior to his signing.

As might be expected, evidently anticipating a loss in business, motor vehicle mechanics said they were worried that the bill will make the roads and highways of the state less safe. Those who were for the bill pointed to other states that have eliminated the safety checks.

In addition, motorists will be saving millions overall as a result of the governor’s signature.

As far as the emissions testing in Utah, that stays put and needs to be done every other year. The increase in the cost varies, but doesn’t go over $7.50. The added money will help the state pay for additional state troopers.