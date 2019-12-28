News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

No More Photo-only Tours of Upper Antelope Canyon

No More Photo-only Tours of Upper Antelope Canyon
December 28
06:43 2019
Print This Article

It’s apparently all over for Photography-only tours of the Upper Antelope Canyon. As of last week (the 20th) the tours that allowed for professional photographers to practice their art, are no longer, because of the back-up it was creating for other tourists.

However, you can still go on the tour and take snapshots with your phone or camera. But no tripods will be permitted.

According to reports, tour guides were having issues with allowing the time necessary by the pro’s to properly take their photos, while others waited.

Not unlike the growing popularity of Horseshoe Bend, the Upper Antelope Canyon tours have also reached millions more people through Snapchat, and other conduits of social media.

With this decision, there are reports that officials may open up tours to other slot canyons on the Navajo Reservation in order to accommodate serious the photographers.

No More Photo-only Tours of Upper Antelope Canyon - overview

Summary: No More Photo-only Tours of Upper Antelope Canyon

Tags
page arizonaupper antelope canyon tours

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.