No More Photo-only Tours of Upper Antelope Canyon

It’s apparently all over for Photography-only tours of the Upper Antelope Canyon. As of last week (the 20th) the tours that allowed for professional photographers to practice their art, are no longer, because of the back-up it was creating for other tourists.

However, you can still go on the tour and take snapshots with your phone or camera. But no tripods will be permitted.

According to reports, tour guides were having issues with allowing the time necessary by the pro’s to properly take their photos, while others waited.

Not unlike the growing popularity of Horseshoe Bend, the Upper Antelope Canyon tours have also reached millions more people through Snapchat, and other conduits of social media.

With this decision, there are reports that officials may open up tours to other slot canyons on the Navajo Reservation in order to accommodate serious the photographers.