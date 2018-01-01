News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

No Dodge Viper or Chevy SS in 2018

January 01
11:19 2018
Car makers are ceasing the production of certain models in 2018. Auto giants this year discontinuing some of the world’s most beloved models. Among the vehicles no longer being made in 2018 – the Chevrolet SS. GM closed the factory in Australia – so hang on to your SS if you’ve got one. Also don’t be waiting for the new Dodge Viper to come out, that model is going away. Say goodbye to the Chrysler 200, the Buick Verano, Hyundai Azera and even the Jeep Patriot.

