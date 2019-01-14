No Charges for Council Delegate

No charges will be filed against an outgoing Navajo Nation Council delegate who killed a pedestrian in a December 20 accident. Navajo Nation Police investigators said an intoxicated pedestrian was crossing a dark portion of New Mexico Highway 264 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Tuchoney Slim, Jr.

Slim represents several chapters, including LeChee, Bodaway/Gap and Coppermine.

Slim lost his re-election bid in the November 2018 election. He filed a complaint over the results, but it was dismissed.

It was originally believed that the accident occurred following a Naabik’iyati’ Committee that didn’t end until 11 p.m. However that meeting was on December 18. It is unclear why Slim was still in the Gallup area on December 20.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and had been drinking, according to Navajo Police Criminal Investigations Director Dale West.

Slim did not see the pedestrian, West said. The delegate was not negligent or impaired, West added.

Navajo police did not release the pedestrian’s name.