NN Police Officers Wanted

Badges? We don’t need no stinkin’ badges … but there is a need for people to wear them.

Navajo Nation Chief of Police Phillip B. Francisco told the Navajo Nation Council’s Law & Order Committee that there is a serious need for more police officers.

There is a critical need for more police officers, LOC Chairman Edmund Yazzie said. He encouraged community members to consider filling the vacancies.

“The shortage of police officers on the Nation has made it a challenge to provide adequate public safety services for communities,” Yazzie said.

The law and order committee has been working with Francisco for more than a year to increase recruitment of officers, he added.

The committee will continue to work to add more police officers, Delegate Kee Allen Begay said.

“There have been many policy and funding barriers in recruiting and retaining police officers on the Nation for many years,” Begay said.

Begay suggested it might be time to discuss the tribe’s 638 contracts with the federal government.

There are “great plans” to improve the Navajo police force, but there was to be more funding, Begay said.

“I highly encourage our young, determined and strong Navajo citizens to apply and to become a part of a team of integrity and honor,” Yazzie said.

For more information, please contact the Recruiting Office – Navajo Police Training Academy at (928) 674-2534.