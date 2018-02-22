NMAI Unveils Navajo Treaty

The National Museum of the American Indian added to its Nation to Nation Exhibition by unveiling the original Navajo Treaty of 1868.

This year the Navajo Nation is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the treaty that released the tribe from imprisonment at Bosque Redondo and allowed them to return to their homeland.

During the unveiling ceremony, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye talked about the treaty’s historic and contemporary significance to the Navajo people.

The Treaty of 1868 formalized the tribe’s status as a sovereign nation and provided a government to government relationship with the U.S.

“The U.S. government doesn’t sign treaties with states; it signs treaties with nations,” Begaye said. “When the treaty was signed, the U.S. indicated and recognized that Navajo is a nation.”

By honoring the treaty, the NMAI, in Washington, D.C., is also paying tribute to the Long Walk, the U.S. government’s forced removal of an estimated 11,500 Navajo people and their 300-mile march to Fort Sumner, N.M.

Known as Hwéeldi in the Navajo language, the fort served as an internment camp while the Navajo were in exile.

The 150th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of 1868 has prompted dialogue among Navajo elders who want to reinforce the traditional perspective of what the Navajo people endured during and after their time at Hwéeldi.

“We don’t often talk about what we went through during this time,” Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “In our separation from our homeland, our people abided by a way of life teaching that called for perseverance. It was a teaching of resilience and strength.”

The Navajo Nation needs to inspire those teachings within its younger generation, he added.

“We need to reinforce to the younger generation that life is awesome. We need to inspire them to never give up on their goals in life because our ancestors carried resilience all the way to their return home,” Nez said. “I see 2018 as a great year to be proud of who we are as Navajo.”