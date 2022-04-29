News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Nikola Corporation Producing Battery-Electric Semis in Coolidge

April 29
10:04 2022
The Nikola Tre BEV. Photo courtesy of nikolamotor.com

The Nikola Corporation celebrated the beginning of commercial serial truck production in Coolidge Arizona this week.

The special ceremony featured remarks from Nikola executives as well as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

The facility began production of the Nikola Tre BEV, or Battery-electric vehicle on March 21st.

Phase one of the facility gives Nikola a production capacity of 2,500 trucks.

Construction of Phase 2, which involves an assembly expansion area, is expected to be completed in 2023 and will give Nikola a production capacity of up to 20,000 trucks per year.

(Feature Image is a Stock Image of a semi truck and does not reflect the actual Nikola Tre BEV)

