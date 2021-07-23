Nike Scores a Victory From “Da-Feet.”

The shoe is on the other foot for Nike.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton attended former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson’s event at the Dream Diné Charter School in Shiprock where he delivered Nike shoes to children in need from six communities.

Charles-Newton said the donation of the shoes symbolizes the children being “grounded,” as well as extending her gratitude towards the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma for their continued support within Indian Country.

“It is a blessing to receive such a donation from former New Mexico governor, Bill Richardson, who is a good friend and advocate for the Diné People,” Charles-Newton said. “In some cultures, shoes are symbolic means that a person is grounded and with this donation, it is clear that all who donated want our children to be grounded. For this, we are grateful.”

Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon expressed similar sentiments.

“On behalf of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, I want to extend our utmost gratitude towards Governor Bill Richardson for his generous gift of Nike shoes to our Navajo children,” he said.

In total, about 300 pairs of shoes were donated to the Navajo Nation, with a portion of the shoes being delivered to children at Dream Diné Charter School. Additional shoes will be donated to various Navajo Nation Chapters throughout New Mexico.

It was a team effort.

Through the Governor Richardson-Peterson Zah COVID-19 Navajo Families Relief Fund – and in partnership with the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation, the Nike N7 Fund, Amerind, Inc., A. Hale, Inc., and the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma — the shoes were able to be purchased.

The fund, which was established in April of 2020, aided Navajo families and communities in getting essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richardson expressed his deep respect and admiration for the Navajo Nation along with the Navajo people for always welcoming him and aiding him in his political campaigns.

“The fact that, you know, in this part of the state there are no shoe stores, so Navajo families have to go to border towns for one or three hours to shop. We know that a lot of students needed quality shoes,” Richardson said. “I want to thank Nike and the Notah Begay III [Foundation] that purchased 300 pairs of Nike shoes for Navajo kids.”

The shoes were personally selected by Lacey Trujillo, an Arizona State University alumnus who is a color designer for Nike and has worked with professional athletes such as Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Dream Diné Charter School, along with other Navajo Nation schools, were awarded a $10,000 grant through Good Sports, a national nonprofit organization. The two-year grant will supply donations of sports equipment to the schools in order to get youth involved with outdoor activities.

To show their appreciation, Dream Diné Charter School gifted the former governor a blanket from Eighth Generation, which is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe.

“It is wonderful knowing that even after leaving office, Governor Richardson continues to be a champion for a new generation of Diné People,” Charles-Newton said.