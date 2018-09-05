Night Walk Along Rim Trail Ends in 20 Ft Fall

On Wednesday, September 5th, 2018 at 0105 hours, Page Fire Department units, Medic 10 (M10), and Medic 11 (M-11) responded to the area of 479 S. Lake Powell for the report of a person bleeding from the head. On arrival, crews met with the reporting party who stated they were walking on the rim trail and did not see the ledge. One of the subjects had fallen approximately 20 feet off a cliff and was unresponsive. After a quick assessment it was determined the patient was in critical condition and needed rapid transport to a level one trauma center. Patient-1 was treated and moved to a landing zone where Classic Lifeguard crew loaded them into a helicopter for transport to Flagstaff Medical Center. Patient-2 was treated for minor injuries and transported by M-11 to Page ED. M-10 and M-11 returned to service at 0211 hours.