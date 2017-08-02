Night Sky Public Hearing Notice

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to A.R.S. 9-462.04, NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Page City Council will hold a Public Hearing at a Special Meeting open to the public on August 30, 2017 at 5:30 PM, at the following location:

Page City Hall 697 Vista Ave Page, Arizona

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comment regarding repealing and replacing Chapter 152, Section 124 Lighting, of the City of Page Code of Ordinances, Zoning Code. The new section will apply to all zoning districts within the City of Page and provide for the use of modern lighting technology and establish lighting requirements which will minimize light pollution and light trespass, and conserve energy while providing for nighttime safety, utility, and productivity.

Persons unable to attend, but desiring to comment, may submit written comments to the City Clerk, P.O. Box 1180, Page, Arizona 86040.

Information concerning the Public Hearing may be obtained by calling 928-645-4221. Dated this 2nd day of August 2017