NHA Leaders Fight Back

The folks who oversee the Navajo Housing Authority (NHA) are very upset right now. They are unhappy over a letter signed by Navajo President Russell Begaye, Vice President Jonathan Nez and a member of the Nation’s Council that says they should resign their positions.

The letter suggests incompetency on the part of those who run the NHA. In fact, the Nation’s Council voted 16-4 last week to re-select new people to run the authority.

Those leading NHA had plenty to say after they heard about the letter. It should be noted they say they never actually received the letter, they only read about it and heard about it through the media.

“Completely out of line, outrageous and simply wrong.”

That’s what the NHA leaders say about the letter from the President. They say they have always taken their responsibilities very seriously.

The housing issues first came to light in a lengthy Arizona Republic article in December about the alleged misappropriation of millions of dollars. After that Navajo leadership seemed to take a stronger interest in the NHA, culminating in last week’s letter suggesting that those in charge resign.

Part of the NHA response to last week’s letter reads:

NHA works diligently to address housing issues for the Navajo people, managing 9,200 housing units as well as hundreds of ongoing projects. We also focus on investing in sustainable master planning initiatives, building emergency shelters, daycare centers and other public facilities, as well as increasing crime prevention and safety services and expanding housing opportunities for veterans.

Whether or not NHA leaders will be actually forced out remains to be seen.