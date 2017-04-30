NHA Board Members Shown the Door

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye wanted to remove the entire board of directors for the much-maligned Navajo Housing Authority and the tribal council agreed with the decision.

By a 16-4 vote the Navajo Nation Council approved Legislation No. 0145-17, a bill to oust the entire NHA board.

The removal takes effective immediately after Begaye signs the legislation.

The NHA has long been dogged by claims of unfinished projects and unspent or misused money.

Begaye came to his decision after a recent meeting with federal officials who told him that the housing authority was in danger of losing millions of dollars in federal funding.

The change is necessary to improve the NHA and provide more housing for the Navajo people, Delegate Jonathan Perry said. Perry sponsored the bill.

According to Perry’s legislation the NHA completed only 26 homes last year. NHA built 50 homes in 2015 and 21 in 2014.

The NHA also failed to expend large amounts of its federal funding, according to Perry’s bill.

Lack of adequate management has led to wasteful spending and a severe lack of homes on the reservation, Delegate Leonard Tsosie said.

“When you have people living in storage units that is a testament to the mismanagement at NHA,” Tsosie said.

Federal officials visited the reservation and warned that the tribe’s housing authority could face dire consequences – including a funding freeze or having the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development take over the NHA.

Begaye fully backs the council’s move.

The president told council leaders that he has met made people who tell him they have “given up” trying to obtain tribal housing. Many have spent years on NHA waiting lists, Begaye added.

In January the council passed legislation to reduce the number of seats on the board of directors from eight to five and to improve and increase qualifications for future board members.