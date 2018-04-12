NGS Update

The Navajo Generating Station’s impact on our local economy under the microscope today on Capitol Hill – the House Committee on Natural Resources held a two and a half hour discussion led by Chairman Paul Gosar, attended by the Yes to NGS initiative, the leaders of the Navajo and Hopi tribes as well as labor and industry leaders. During the oversight hearing in Washington witnesses called on Congress and the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to do everything possible to support the transition of the plant to new owners and enforcing Central Arizona Project’s obligation to take long-term power from the plant. The Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine together represent approximately 85 percent of the Hopi Tribe’s general revenues and 22 percent for the Navajo Nation.

Watch the hearing in its entirety below.