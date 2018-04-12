News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

NGS Update

NGS Update
April 12
11:43 2018
Print This Article

 

The Navajo Generating Station’s impact on our local economy under the microscope today on Capitol Hill – the House Committee on Natural Resources held a two and a half hour discussion led by Chairman Paul Gosar, attended by the Yes to NGS initiative, the leaders of the Navajo and Hopi tribes as well as labor and industry leaders. During the oversight hearing in Washington witnesses called on Congress and the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to do everything possible to support the transition of the plant to new owners  and enforcing Central Arizona Project’s obligation to take long-term power from the plant.  The Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine together represent approximately 85 percent of the Hopi Tribe’s general revenues and 22 percent for the Navajo Nation.

Watch the hearing in its entirety below.

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.