NGS Update: “Finish Strong”

Among Tuesday’s presentations at the Page business conference 89 Forward: Mapping Our Business Future, Navajo Generating Station Plant Manager Joe Frazier brought the group up to speed on the status of the 2019 NGS closure. Frazier told the crowd decommission efforts are moving forward, the lease extension for the plant still set to expire December 2019 after which they will have five years to fully decommission the plant. The cost to decommission the plant has been assessed, specifications for the decommissioning have been established, those specifications expected to be released by this summer in order to retain a contractor for the job.

Currently NGS operates with a minimum of 500 employees, every NGS employee working for Salt River Project has been guaranteed a new opportunity for gainful employment elsewhere with SRP. Currently over 360 of these employees have not yet received an offer, but are being assured by the plant they will be offered employment before the closure date. SRP expects as many as 250 to accept these offers.

NGS employees are also being provided with information they need to help make the choice of whether to remain with SRP, retire or move on to something else. NGS also working with Coconino County Rapid Response Program, the Navajo Nation and other job posting services to help NGS employees who want to stay in this area and not go to work for SRP elsewhere.

The plant currently back-fills staffing needs with contractors, provisional/temporary SRP employees who are there to keep operations going and assist in running the unit through the final months. While the plant moves forward with the decommission plan, they are also allowing for other efforts to move forward, so far two interested companies have shown active interest in buying the plant. Navajo Nation is working with these prospective new owners to see if the undertaking would be viable. No official offer has been put on the table yet by any interested parties to purchase the plant. These potential buyers are being given everything they need to make a decision, including how to run the plant, how many employees it takes to run it, etc. One of the interested parties has toured the facility four times.

The overall status of NGS is that the plan to close and decommission will stand, the possibility of a sale and new owner considered a long shot but not ruled out completely. Several companies have expressed interest in the helping of decommissioning, and others who wish to assist with whatever will be built there once the plant is fully decommissioned such as a college or a casino.

Frazier ended his presentation by sharing a story about NGS employees and the pride they have in their work. NGS “Finish Strong” reminding the employees who finish there to finish strong as they wind down their days… to take pride, keep their space clean, work safe, get home to their loved ones safely and be proud that they finished strong.