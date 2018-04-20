NGS Update

A decision by the Arizona Senate yesterday hopes to make the Navajo Generating Station a little more enticing to a potential buyer. The State House and Senate have both signed off on legislation approving an exemption on the state sales tax for coal used in the power plant. The measure now heads to Governor Doug Ducey for a final approval. The tax cut would cost the state General Fund an estimated $12 million a year, but would only go into effect if the plant is sold.

Last week Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates and Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma testified before a House Committee on Natural Resources subcommittee seeking Congressional support for keeping NGS open beyond its 2019 closure date. The subcommittee, chaired by Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott).

Bates told the subcommittee some studies have shown the long term continuation of NGS and Kayenta Mine have the potential in creating $18 billion in economic benefits for the entire state of Arizona including $5.9 billion in labor income and $13 billion in gross Navajo Nation product , the Kayenta Mine alone providing nearly $670 million in economic benefits for regional economies annually, both direct and indirectly. However the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis which conducts research and analysis on financial and economic issues related to energy and the environment disagree, claiming the NGS’s economic prospects are even more bleak than they were May 2017 – EEFA told the subcommittee the claim that Central Arizona Project would save money by signing with NGS can not be substantiated and that in fact their data shows NGS owners would LOSE $2.2 to $3.4 billion by continuing to operate the plant just through 2030.

At this point there is still no concrete plan to keep the plant open beyond its 2019 closure date.

