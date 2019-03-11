News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

NGS Town Hall Meeting

March 11
2019
As negotiations between NTEC and SRP stall, the Navajo Nation moved forward with a town hall meeting Friday where tribal members were encouraged to offer their feedback about NTEC’s hopes to acquire Navajo Generating Station and Peabody Kayenta Mine. Community members from chapters located near the Kayenta Mine in the northeastern part of the state made their feelings about the acquisition of NGS known during the meeting. Some residents were in favor of the plant and mine continuing under Navajo leadership. Others opposed the plant remaining open saying the negotiations are over and the tribe should stop giving false hope to Navajo families. According to Farmington Daily Times, Navajo Nation lawmakers introduced legislation to support NTEC’s independent takeover of the plant and mine March 7th, the bill also calling for tribal approval of a policy to refuse any financial guarantees, waivers or release of claims to the plant’s owners or to NTEC for the acquisition.

 

 

 

 

 

