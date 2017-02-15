News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

NGS Reactions Vary

NGS Reactions Vary
February 15
10:37 2017
Print This Article

Cheers and jeers could be heard around northern Arizona Monday evening. The reaction to the vote to keep the Navajo Generating Station open depended on who you were talking to or which news account you were reading.

The glass half full version was, “Hooray; the 500 workers at NGS still have a job for three years!” The half-empty reaction was, “These 500 workers at NGS will be out on the street in December 2019.”

The Salt River Project and the rest of the plant’s owners are looking to cuts costs. Actually, they were looking to cut one cost: coal. The cost of coal has gone up, while the cost of natural gas is far lower than the cost of coal.

The fear on Monday was that the vote in Phoenix by the owners would lead to the closing of the facility this year; 2017. And while they did not vote to keep NGS open for years to come, they did decide to keep it up and running through the end of the current contract; December 2019.

As an aside, the Navajo Nation has to agree to allow the tearing down of the 41-year old plant and clean-up of the property to extend beyond the December 2019 date. It would be quite a surprise if they did not agree to that stipulation.

One Navajo leader has spoken aloud about Monday’s decision. Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates is quoted as being unhappy with the vote. And he reportedly still has hopes that SRP and the other owners will end up deciding to keep the facility running for years.

In reality, that could happen if the prices of natural gas and coal reversed themselves in the next couple of years.

Environmentalists, of course, are celebrating Monday’s vote because of the cleaner air and fewer health risks involved when NGS shuts down.

Tags
NGS

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 60°/Low 44°
0%
Chance of Rain
Friday
Chance of Rain
High 53°/Low 44°
40%
Overcast
Saturday
Overcast
High 54°/Low 45°
20%
Chance of Rain
Sunday
Chance of Rain
High 58°/Low 44°
40%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.