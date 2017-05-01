NGS Public Hearing in Page

Whether it was a lack of publicity, the fact that there was no school that day, or just a simple lack of interest; very few members of the public showed-up Friday at the public hearing about the Navajo Generating Station.

The event was held at Lakeview Elementary School in Page.

Among those on hand from Phoenix were:

Senator Judy M. Burgess (District 22)

Senator Sonny Borelli (District 5)

Senator Jamescita Peshlakai (District 7)

Senator Steve Smith (District 11)

Rep. Travis Grantham (District 12)

Rep. Darin Mitchel (District 13)

Rep. Mark Finchem (District 11)

The topic was the proposed closing of the Navajo Generating Station.

The “presenters;” those who spoke to the representatives on stage were;

Page mayor Bill Diak

Executive Director of the Chamber Judy Franz

CEO of banner Hospital Brian Keller

Page School Superintendent Rob Varner

Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler

Also on hand were the following: Assistant Navajo County Manager Bryan Layton, Chairman of the Hopi Tribe Herman G. Honanie, Councilman for the Hopi Tribe Lamar Keevama, President of the Shonto Chapter (Navajo Nation) Felix Fuller and president of the Lechee Chapter (Navajo Nation Jerry Williams.

First to speak on Friday was Mayor Diak who says he hopes this event will mean more conversation among the local people.

“Hopefully this meeting will reach the feds,” Diak told Lake Powell Communications prior to the meeting. “To me it’s not about NGS closing, it’s about the life of NGS after SRP.”

Mayor Diak agreed that it’s a given that SRP wants out.

“But there are interested parties out there that may want to step-up, but it takes time.”

He wonders why, if SRP is interested in promoting and selling their interest in NGS, why they aren’t promoting that fact.

“They’re not out there looking, so they’ve got their plan to close.”

At least one of the speakers on Friday, while not saying so while speaking, wondered to Lake Powell Communications, “What can these legislators do? This is purely a business decision.”

There are a lot of dates, thoughts and ideas about what is going to happen to the generating station. But whatever’s going to happen, it has to happen soon.

The next meeting of the players in the NGS situation is May 16th at a site to be determined.