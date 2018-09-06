NFL Season is Here Week 1

The long drawn out off season is over and the NFL Season officially gets underway tonight in Philadelphia. The defending Super Bowl LII Champions face the Atlanta Falcons in the game “Battle of the Birds” @ 5:20 pm. This has been a long off season for all the fans just like every year is if you are a football fan it doesn’t matter what team you support you will tune into tonight action.

Philadelphia Eagles are coming into the season with a target on their back just like any previous champion. Eagles made some off season adjustment from the Super Bowl team adding key free agents. One key returning player from last season team is RB Darren Sproles, in the off season the Eagles and Sproles reached a one year deal. QB Nick Foles will start for the Eagles in week one as Carson Wentz was ruled out. Wentz is still nursing a torn knee (ACL) injury he suffered in week 14 of last season.

Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 10-6 record in 2017 in which they made the playoffs as a wildcard team in the NFC. Falcon’s season came to an end last year as the Eagles won 15-10. The Falcons made some adjustments in the off season on both sides of the ball. Drafting rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley from Alabama gives Matt Ryan some firing power behind Julio Jones. Ridley is a great route runner and is silky smooth to help the firing Matt Ryan offense.

The last time these two teams meet it went down to the final play from the 3 yard line in a frigid night in January in south Philadelphia. On 4th and goal the Atlanta Falcons were eager to tie this game when an incomplete pass intended for Julio Jones went off his hand out of bounds in the corner endzone. With the temperature expected to be 87 degrees at kickoff tonight I am sure we will have a higher score then 15-10.

Lake Powell Life Sports Predication

Atlanta 31

Philadelphia 17