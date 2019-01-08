NFL Loses One, Remembers Another

Arizona football coaches, players and fans grieving the loss of former Cardinals safety Kwamie Lassiter this week, who died of an apparent heart attack while on the treadmill. Lassiter was not only an incredible athlete but a philanthropist, always giving back to the community through his foundation.

Meanwhile the memory of another Arizona alum continues to inspire athletes.

Pat’s Run, a 4.2 mile fundraiser race benefiting the Tillman Scholars and the Pat Tillman Foundation will take place on April 27th 2019.

Tuesday January 8, 2019 is the first day runners can sign up for the 15th annual Pat Tillman Run. Each week the price to enter the race increases, so if you’re planning to race, sooner is better than later to pay your fees.

Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004. The details for the race at pattillmanfoundation.org