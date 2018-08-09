NFIB Arizona Endorses Protectors of Small Business

Voting season requires a bit of homework, depending on the issues you feel are the most important. One non-partisan non-profit advocacy group has been keeping track of Arizona lawmakers who support small and independent business owners, and for their 75th year have shared their score card for the state candidates the PAC feels are most likely to continue to use their votes to help small and independent businesses survive.

Twelve more candidates for the Arizona State Legislature were endorsed by NFIB Arizona PAC today. The political action committee for Arizona’s leading small-business association now has given its nod to 43 men and women who could cast yes-or-no votes vital to the survival of small business in Arizona.

“Our prior, pre-primary endorsements [see list here] were for incumbent state senators and state representatives running for re-election,” said Chad Heinrich, NFIB’s Arizona state director speaking for the PAC. “Today’s endorsements are for current state senators running for State House seats and for current state representatives running for State Senate seats. First- and second-round endorsements were all based on 11 votes taken in the State House and 10 votes taken in the State Senate.”

A list and description of the bills can be read here. Following the August 28 Primary Election, NFIB Arizona PAC will consider endorsements for candidates running in open seats and challengers to incumbents.

State Senate

District 1 Karen Fann 100 percent

District 5 Sonny Borrelli 100 percent

District 6 Sylvia Allen 100 percent

District 8 Frank Pratt 100 percent

District 11 Vince Leach 100 percent

District 12 Eddie Farnsworth 91 percent

District 13 Sine Kerr 100 percent

District 14 Drew John 100 percent

District 15 Heather Carter 100 percent

District 16 David Farnsworth 100 percent

District 17 J.D. Mesnard 100 percent

District 20 Paul Boyer 100 percent

District 21 Rick Gray 100 percent

District 22 David Livingston 100 percent

District 23 Michelle Ugenti-Rita 100 percent

District 28 Kate Brophy McGee 100 percent

State House of Representatives