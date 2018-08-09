NFIB Arizona Endorses Protectors of Small Business
Voting season requires a bit of homework, depending on the issues you feel are the most important. One non-partisan non-profit advocacy group has been keeping track of Arizona lawmakers who support small and independent business owners, and for their 75th year have shared their score card for the state candidates the PAC feels are most likely to continue to use their votes to help small and independent businesses survive.
Twelve more candidates for the Arizona State Legislature were endorsed by NFIB Arizona PAC today. The political action committee for Arizona’s leading small-business association now has given its nod to 43 men and women who could cast yes-or-no votes vital to the survival of small business in Arizona.
“Our prior, pre-primary endorsements [see list here] were for incumbent state senators and state representatives running for re-election,” said Chad Heinrich, NFIB’s Arizona state director speaking for the PAC. “Today’s endorsements are for current state senators running for State House seats and for current state representatives running for State Senate seats. First- and second-round endorsements were all based on 11 votes taken in the State House and 10 votes taken in the State Senate.”
A list and description of the bills can be read here. Following the August 28 Primary Election, NFIB Arizona PAC will consider endorsements for candidates running in open seats and challengers to incumbents.
State Senate
- District 1 Karen Fann 100 percent
- District 5 Sonny Borrelli 100 percent
- District 6 Sylvia Allen 100 percent
- District 8 Frank Pratt 100 percent
- District 11 Vince Leach 100 percent
- District 12 Eddie Farnsworth 91 percent
- District 13 Sine Kerr 100 percent
- District 14 Drew John 100 percent
- District 15 Heather Carter 100 percent
- District 16 David Farnsworth 100 percent
- District 17 J.D. Mesnard 100 percent
- District 20 Paul Boyer 100 percent
- District 21 Rick Gray 100 percent
- District 22 David Livingston 100 percent
- District 23 Michelle Ugenti-Rita 100 percent
- District 28 Kate Brophy McGee 100 percent
State House of Representatives
- District 1 Noel Campbell 91 percent
- District 5 Regina Cobb 100 percent
- District 6 Bob Thorpe 100 percent
- District 8 David Cook 100 percent
- District 8 Thomas “T.J.” Shope 100 percent
- District 10 Todd Clodfelter 100 percent
- District 11 Mark Finchem 100 percent
- District 12 Travis Grantham 100 percent
- District 12 Warren Petersen 100 percent
- District 13 Tim Dunn 100 percent
- District 13 Darin Mitchell 100 percent
- District 14 Becky Nutt 100 percent
- District 14 Gail Griffin 100 percent
- District 15 John Allen 100 percent
- District 15 Nancy Barto 100 percent
- District 16 Kelly Townsend 100 percent
- District 17 Jeff Weninger 100 percent
- District 18 Jill Norgaard 90 percent
- District 20 Anthony Kern 100 percent
- District 21 Kevin Payne 100 percent
- District 21 Tony Rivero 100 percent
- District 22 Ben Toma 100 percent
- District 23 Jay Lawrence 100 percent
- District 23 John Kavanagh 100 percent
- District 25 Rusty Bowers 91 percent
- District 25 Michelle Udall 100 percent
- District 28 Maria Syms 100 percent