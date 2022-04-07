News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Nez’s ARPA Spending Bill Did Not Pass

April 07
12:04 2022
According to an article in the Navajo Times, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez’s American Rescue Plan Act spending bill did not receive enough votes to pass.

This leaves $1 billion in ARPA funds in limbo.

The original version of the bill distributed the ARPA funds according to the needs of each delegate region, with some regions set to receive more funding than others.

In the current amended version of the bill, the remaining $1 billion would be divided evenly among delegates.

The bill needed 16 votes in favor to pass, and received only 15 – one short.

The only way to move forward with distributing the remaining ARPA funds now is with new legislation.

