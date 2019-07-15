Nez Welcomes General Clark to Navajo Nation

A highly decorated, retired four-star general visited the Navajo reservation last week.

“It’s an honor to welcome General Clark to the Navajo Nation to discuss potential investment in renewable energy and technology. The time is now for our Nation to transition and prioritize clean, renewable energy,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Clark visited the St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School in Thoreau, N.M.

“The country, including the Navajo Nation needs to move towards a better and long-term investment in renewable energy,” Clark said. “The Nation has the capabilities to meet the country’s energy challenges and combat the threat of global warming.”

In April, Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a historic proclamation, known as Navajo Hayoołkaał or Navajo Sunrise, stating that the Nation will pursue and prioritize clean, renewable energy development for the long-term benefit of the Navajo people.

“The world around us is moving ahead with clean energy, and the Navajo Nation cannot afford to be left behind, especially when we have many sources of clean energy that can be harnessed to benefit our people,” Lizer said. “Our Nation has great potential to become energy independent.”

Clark is a retired four-star general of the United States Army and serves as an entrepreneur, educator, writer, and commentator.

He remains active in the areas of energy, alternative energy, corporate and national security, logistics, aerospace and defense, and investment banking. He also serves on various corporate boards throughout the country.

Clark has also been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Honorary Knighthoods from the British and Dutch governments, and numerous other awards from other international governments.