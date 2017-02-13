News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Nez Wants Vote to Determine President’s Veto Power

February 13
12:56 2017
For Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez the solution is simple: Let the people decide.

At issue is the president’s line item veto authority.

That has the council considering yet another attempt to curb President Russell Begaye’s pen.

The latest legislation would exempt appropriations from the president’s veto authority. Appropriations are monies provided for groups, organizations, projects, etc.

Without including appropriations within his veto power, a president would be unable to rein in the council’s spending if he thought they were wasting money.

Speaker LoRenzo Bates said that appropriations were never meant to be included in the 2009 referendum that gave the president his veto power.

“If there’s a question over whether the president should have the power to veto appropriations, the people should be given the chance to voice their opinion on the matter,” Nez argued.

The people did have their say – in 2009 – Bates countered. That referendum gave the president his veto power – but appropriations were not included, the speaker said.

Delegate Dwight Witherspoon, who introduced the legislation, is only trying to clarify the situation, Bates said.

But Witherspoon’s bill – to give the council’s Budget & Finance Committee final say over appropriations – does not “reflect the will of the Navajo people,” Nez said.
Delegate Seth Damon said he didn’t see how clarifying who has final say on appropriations has any impact on the president’s veto authority.

navajo nation

