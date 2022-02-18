Nez Vetoes Bill to Increase Number of Council Delegates

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez vetoed a bill seeking a referendum on increasing the number of council delegates from 24 to 48.

The referendum – which would have doubled the size of the council – would have been on the general election ballot this year.

When the council was reduced from 88 delegates to 24 in 2009 it was through an initiative, Nez noted. Increasing the number of delegates should follow the same process, the president reasoned.

The Navajo Nation Council voted 18-5 in favor of the bill in January. Nez issued his veto on February 13.

Membership on the tribal council has been at 24, after voters approved an initiative to reduce the council in December 2009.

The ballot measure was driven by an initiative aimed at government reform.

The measure was based on the Commission on Navajo Government Development’s recommendation that the referendum go before voters.

The commission stated in a September 2019 resolution that they and their office were tasked with examining the effectiveness and responsiveness of the 24-member council.

They did this examination in a survey to tribal members that showed strong support in raising the number of delegates on the council, the commission report said.

“The report demonstrates that council delegates have limited time for constituency outreach and attending chapter meeting and thus an institutional change commands for an increase in the number of council delegates,” according to the commission’s resolution.

But, because the council reduction was done by an initiative, any changes to the membership should follow the same process, meaning collecting signatures from eligible voters for placement on the ballot, Nez said.

He added that a Navajo Nation Supreme Court decision ruled that the power belongs to the people when it comes to the initiative process.

In his veto message, the president reminded Speaker Seth Damon that reducing the council was partly viewed as a cost saving measure and the people deserve to know if the decrease has saved money since 2009.