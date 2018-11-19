Nez Transition Team Wants Resumes

If you have always wanted to work for a Navajo Nation presidential transition team now is your chance.

President-elect Jonathan Nez and his running mate, Myron Lizer, are looking for resumes and applications from people interested in helping out the transition team. “Our people have entrusted us to be their leaders for the next four years, and we’re not wasting any time moving forward,” Nez said in a press release. Because of the many inquiries and overwhelming interest expressed during the campaign, the transition team has already begun accepting resumes and applications, Nez said.

“We request anyone that is interested to submit their information, and that includes young Navajo professionals who want to come home,” Nez added.

Letters of interest and resumes may be sent to Christopher Bahe by email at resume@teamnezlizer.com or by calling 480-518-2137.

Nez and Lizer will take the oath of office January 8. Details are still being worked out. Nez, the current vice president, defeated former president Joe Shirley, Jr. in the November general election. “We are off to an exciting new start and we invite you to be a part of our team – Unity, Hope and Resilience,” Nez said.