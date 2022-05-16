Nez, Lizer Honor Navajo Police

By John Christian Hopkins

In a May 11 proclamation Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer recognized May 11-17, 2022 as “Navajo Nation Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week.”

The proclamation is to honor and thank all men and women law enforcement officers, including those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Navajo Nation also observes May 14, 2022 as “Navajo Nation Police Officer Day.”

“With this proclamation, we give thanks and recognize all of our law enforcement officers and their families for their sacrifices to protect and serve our people, including those who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Nez said. “They are our frontline warriors and they have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day to ensure our protection and safety. They accept the call to public service, which is very demanding and often unappreciated. We honor them and offer our prayers for their physical, spiritual, and mental well-being.”

The Navajo Nation also honors and remembers the 17 fallen Navajo Police Officers:

Esther Charley · Lamar Martin · Michael Lee · Houston James Largo · LeAnder Frank · Alex K. Yazzie · Ernest Jesus Montoya, Sr. · Darrell Cervandez Curley · Winsonfred A. Filfred · Esther Todecheene · Samuel Anthony Redhouse · Hoskie Allen Gene · Andy Begay · Roy Lee Stanley · Loren Whitehat · Burton Begay · Gordon C. James ·Hoska Thompson.

“The Navajo Nation has lost 17 of our warriors over the years. Their families and fellow officers miss them to this day. Together, we honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” Lizer said. “We pray for them and their loved ones on this special day. We also extend our appreciation to all Navajo Police Officers, the Division of Public Safety and all of the dedicated staff and personnel who serve our people and communities.”

“Navajo Nation Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week” is observed in conjunction with Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.