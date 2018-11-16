NEZ-LIZER Appreciation Luncheon

The Nez-Lizer incoming administration announces the members of the transition team. The team will manage the day to day transition activities from now until the Navajo Nation Inauguration on January 15th, 2019 when President-Elect Nez and Vice-President Elect Lizer will be sworn into office.

It is imperative to have a smooth transition of power from one administration to the next to provide the best service to the Navajo People. This is a top priority of President-Elect Jonathan Nez and Vice President-Elect Myron Lizer. The transition team will work with identified individuals in the current administration to ensure the proper archiving and retention of key records and documents, facilitate the off-boarding of political appointees, and receiving information from outgoing leadership on key projects.

It is expected the outgoing administration will identify counterparts to work with the Nez-Lizer team on this important task.

The team members identified are:

– Christopher Bahe

– Clara Pratte

– Leonard Chee

– Sarah Woodie-Jackson

– Shaun Sells

– Frederick H. White

President-Elect Jonathan Nez and Vice President-Elect Myron Lizer will officially be sworn into office at a public inauguration scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2018. The inauguration will be combined with the oath of office for the incoming 24th Navajo Nation Council. Event details will be forthcoming. For questions, contact the transition team at (480) 518-2137. The team is still accepting resumes and letters of interest which can be emailed to resume@teamnezlizer.com.

The Nez-Lizer Administration Elect wishes to thank the Navajo People for the support, prayers, and guidance over the last several months. We also wish to extend our appreciation to the many volunteers who assisted and gave many hours of their personal time and resources to bring us to victory. We are hosting six regional luncheons across the Navajo Nation as an opportunity for the people to come and celebrate the historic win with us. We look forward to your attendance at any of these events. We thank each and every one of you for your support and feedback to help us build a better Navajo Nation. Federal, State, and Local newly elected officials are all invited. We hope to see you at one of these events:

If you wish to volunteer or bring a dish we welcome that as well. Please contact Sarah Woodie-Jackson at slwoodie24@gmail.com

Saturday, November 17, 2018

EASTERN REGION APPRECIATION LUNCHEON

Location: Crownpoint High School Gymnasium – Crownpoint, NM.

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

FORT DEFIANCE APPRECIATION LUNCHEON

Location: Parrish Hall, St. Michaels Mission – St. Michaels, AZ.

Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Sunday, November 18, 2018

SOUTHWESTERN REGION APPRECIATION LUNCHEON

Location: Dilkon Chapter House, Dilkon, AZ.

Time: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Saturday, December 1, 2018

WESTERN REGION APPRECIATION LUNCHEON

Location: Kayenta Community School Gymnasium, Kayenta, AZ.

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

NORTHERN REGION APPRECIATION LUNCHEON

Location: Office of Diné Youth, Shiprock, NM.

Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Sunday, December 2, 2018

CENTRAL REGION APPRECIATION LUNCHEON

Location: Chinle Community Center, Chinle, AZ.

Time: 2:00pm – 5:00pm