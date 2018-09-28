Nez is Cleared by OHA

Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez will remain on the 2018 ballot in a bid to replace his current boss. The Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals dismissed a grievance filed against Nez by a losing candidate in the presidential primaries. Vincent Yazzie had filed complaints against both finalists – Nez and Joe Shirley, Jr.

The complaint against Shirley was immediately dismissed by the OHA. Yazzie had claimed that since he had already served two terms as president Shirley was not eligible to run again. However the OHA pointed out that the issue had already been decided by the Navajo Supreme Court, which interpreted Navajo law to mean a person can not serve more than two consecutive terms as president – but after sitting out a term, could run again.The charge against Nez was more ominous.

Yazzie argued that in his application to run for president Nez failed to mention a 2002 arrest for aggravated drunk driving. During that incident Nez’s blood alcohol level was .15. However OHA Hearing Officer Richie Nez no relation to Jonathan Nez quickly dismissed Yazzie’s grievance. In filing to run for president the application asks a potential candidate if they have been charged with a felony or various

misdemeanors within the past five years OHA’s Nez pointed out. The Nez DUI charge happened long outside the five-year limitation. Jonathan Nez said his campaign would move forward and talk about the

issues that are important to the Navajo people.