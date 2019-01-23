Nez Calls for End to Federal Shutdown

The partial government shutdown is hurting Navajo citizens and needs to end, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “President Trump and Congress, the government shutdown needs to end immediately,” Nez said.

The shutdown – which has left 800,000 federal workers either on furlough or working without pay – is having a negative impact on the Navajo people, Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer say. “The federal government has a trust obligation to provide services to the Navajo Nation and other Indian tribes, such as healthcare, education and public safety,” Nez said. Like many tribes, the Navajos signed a treaty with the United States and the shutdown – the longest ever – endangers the trust obligation the U.S. government has to Indian tribes, Nez said.

Some of the medical personnel working at hospitals on the Navajo reservation are contracted Indian Health Service employees and are being impacted by the shutdown. The partial shutdown began after President Donald Trump and the new Democrat-controlled House of Representatives reached an impasse over funding for a wall along the southern border.

Trump wants $5.7 billion for the wall, which was a major theme during his campaign.

An earlier deal – which had House and Senate support from both parties – fell apart after Trump backed out of the agreement. That deal would have given the president $1.3 billion for the wall. Since then there has been little to no progress on ending the political stalemate; leaving each side to pointing fingers at the other.

The shutdown has also endangered public safety as reservation roads went unplowed during the recent snow storms.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is responsible for maintaining 1,600 miles of paved roads and nearly 6,000 miles of dirt roads on the reservation. With limited staff the BIA struggled to keep roadways clear. The Navajo Division of Public Safety had to pitch in and help maintain roads that are the responsibility of the BIA.

In addition, many Navajos also work for the federal government and the shutdown has left them in a state of uncertainty, Lizer said.