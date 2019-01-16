Navajo Leaders Take Office

The 2019 Navajo Nation Presidential Inauguration took place north of the Navajo Nation’s capital in Window Rock, Arizona Tuesday at the Fighting Scouts Events Center in Fort Defiance. Many past leaders of the Navajo Nation and leaders of other tribes attended the ceremony.

Nez and Lizer and their spouses were joined by members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors, the Navajo Nation Board of Education and the Kayenta Township Commissioners, who were also sworn in.

In his inaugural speech, Jonathan Nez highlighted hope, resilience and change. Vice President Myron Lizer joined Nez in supporting Navajo owned businesses, eliminating redundancy in the tribal government and restoring the people’s trust in their leaders.

With this year’s anticipated closure of the coal-fired power plant (Navajo Generation Station) Nez and Lizer will have to confront a loss of nearly $40M in annual revenue to the Navajo Nation and hundreds of jobs which are held by Navajos.

Nez is 43 years old and from Shonto, Arizona.