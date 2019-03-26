Nez Advocates for More Money

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie urged New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to support S.B. 280, which would provide more than $28 million in capital outlay funds for Navajo communities in the state.

The state Senate approved the bill two weeks ago.

“On behalf of the Navajo people, we ask for Gov. Lujan Grisham’s support to fund much-needed infrastructure development projects to help Navajo communities,” Nez said. “We would greatly appreciate the governor to approve one of the largest investments of capital outlay funds for the Navajo Nation.”

S.B. 280 would provide more than $933 million across the entire state for various projects.

“Many of our chapter governments are looking forward to beginning the proposed projects that will in return contribute to the growth and development of the Navajo Nation and the state,” Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer said. “We appreciate the partnerships that we have established with the state to benefit the Navajo people.”

During the March 22 meeting, Nez also discussed the need for road improvements in Navajo communities in the state of New Mexico. He suggested reevaluating the priority listing of the New Mexico Department of Transportation to include Navajo roadways.

Among the issues presented by Nez and Yazzie was the need to strengthen law enforcement cross-commissioning agreements between the Navajo Nation and New Mexico counties.

“The Navajo Nation does not have the adequate number of police officers and cross-commission agreements would allow Navajo and county police officers to respond to emergencies across jurisdictional boundaries. In the past, cross-commission agreements have worked great and effectively and we would like to rebuild those partnerships,” Yazzie said.

Lujan Grisham has until April 5 to decide whether or not to sign the bill.

“We look forward to Gov. Lujan Grisham’s approval of the bill and our administration believes that we can complete many successful projects with the governor’s support and partnership,” Nez added.

Among the projects in the bill are a Shiprock police and judicial complex ($3.1 million), the Navajo Nation Energy Renewal System ($2 million) and the Navajo Code Talkers Museum and Veterans Center ($1 million).