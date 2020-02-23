Next Stop for the Page High School Basketball Teams; Prescott Valley

Click on photos to enlarge

How do you spell relief? You might spell it S-T-U, as with 1:04 left on the 4th quarter clock Saturday, Stu Sandall put the Page Sand Devils ahead, for good!

The junior, who wears #34, was the main attraction in this very important AIA State Championship game against the Fountain Hills Falcons. Stu’s three dunks brought the packed Page High School gym to their feet every time.

But it was that 2-point shot with just 64-second left in the game that really got the crowd going. That’s because, with the 48-42 victory, the Page guys will see their season continue. If they had lost, and it was mighty close, their season would have ended.

The # 1 seed Sand Devils were coasting along pretty well after the first quarter, leading 12-5. But the Falcons made it a game from then on. Coach Smith was asked after the game, what made the difference?

“They went man,” he said.

When Falcons’ coach Jeffrey Bonner switched from a zone defense to man-to-man, it made a big difference. It very much became a ballgame.

“They pressured us,” Coach Smith went on to say. “And we didn’t take advantage of their pressure by blowing by them.”

Smith told us he doesn’t care if he wins by one point or forty points; it doesn’t matter.

“They’re a good team,” added the coach. “They’re physical, they’re well-coached, and they run a good offense.”

But he said again that he doesn’t care how they win, just so they win.

Coach Smith went on to say that while he saw Fountain Hills on film numerous times, that what you don’t see in film is how strong they are, and how physical they.

Coach Smith had plenty to say about Stu Sandall after the game, too.

Sandall led the Sand Devils in scoring with 22-points! Gabe Gomez contributed 8-points and Maurice Smith poured-in 6-points.

Next up, the Boys Sand Devils will be in Prescott Valley on Tuesday to take–on their next opponent.

On Monday at 4 PM, the girls will also be in Prescott valley, to continue their efforts to capture a 3rd straight state title.