New Speaker for the Navajo Nation Council? Not Really

Navajo Nation Council Elect ‘New’ Speaker

By John Christian Hopkins

The Navajo Nation council unanimously voted for a new speaker on January 25 – but it is the same as the old one.

Seth Damon has now officially started his second term as speaker. The vote was 22-0.

Damon is a two-term delegate representing the Bááháálí, Chichiltah, Manuelito, Rock Springs, Tsayatoh and Tsé Lichíí chapters.

He was sworn by Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne. It may have been a historical moment. The oath was administered outside the council chamber in Window Rock.

Damon did not make remarks after the swearing-in but commented after the confirmation vote, except to say “Ahéhee’. Thank you.” Damon said.

The speaker leads the legislative branch for two years.

Damon was the sole nomination and was named by Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, who represents Shiprock Chapter.