News From the North Kaibab Ranger District

Winter Pile Burns Occurring on North Kaibab Ranger District this Week

Fredonia, Arizona, January 4, 2022 — Prescribed fire pile burning will be occurring in the vicinity of Arizona Highway 89A and Forest Road 248 one mile north of Jacob Lake from Tuesday, January 4th through Thursday, January 6th on the North Kaibab Ranger District.

Winter weather with snow on the ground present excellent opportunities every year for fire crews to burn and consume piled slash and woody debris left over from previous forest restoration projects. Approximately 100 acres of piles one mile north of Jacob Lake are planned for burning.

Light smoke will likely be visible from Fredonia, Arizona. Ignition operations will last a couple of hours with light smoke production into the evening and overnight. Minor smoke impacts may be seen along lower elevation areas along AZ Highway 89A. Forest visitors are asked to avoid active hot areas and are reminded to use caution and drive with heightened awareness when passing through any prescribed fire project vicinity.

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

For additional information about the Smoke Management Division of the ADEQ and to view prescribed burn authorizations, please visit: legacy.azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html

