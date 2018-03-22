News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Newest Member of City Council

March 22
15:10 2018
Mark Cormier will temporarily serve on Page City Council to finish the term for the council seat vacated in February by Corey Seyler.

The Page Mayor and City Council have appointed Mark Cormier to fill the Council vacancy created by the resignation of Korey Seyler to complete the council term ending December 2018. The City collected letters of interest from residents wanting to finish out Seyler’s term. Council members received letters of interest from Larry D Clark Sr, Nathan L Huenemann, Jeremy Butts in addition to Cormier.   Read those letters here. Seyler announced his resignation as a member of the Page City Council effective February 14, 2018.

