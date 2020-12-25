Date: December 24, 2020

SUBJECT: New Year’s Eve Multi-Agency DUI Task Force – Don’t Drive Under the Influence

The Law Enforcement Agencies in Northern AZ want to take the time to wish everyone a happy and safe Holiday Season.

We want to remind you, as always, our Officers, Deputies and Troopers will be patrolling 24 hours a day 7 days a week to keep our communities safe!

As the New Year’s holiday approaches, we know there will be many parties and festivities. We want to let you know we will have increased enforcement patrols during this busy time of the year in order to keep the roadways as safe as possible for travel.

In addition, Law Enforcement in Northern Arizona will conduct a multi-agency DUI Task Force on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Agencies participating will be the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department, AZ Department of Public Safety, Winslow Police Department, Williams Police Department, and Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

It is our hope that by publicizing this task force and advising the public of this event, people will be encouraged to not drive while under the influence. A taxi, Uber, LYFT, Shuttle or Designated Driver is a much cheaper and safer option than taking a chance of driving while intoxicated.

Don’t take a chance of ruining your life or the life of someone else by driving intoxicated or recklessly. Being arrested for DUI is a very costly life event. If you are arrested and convicted of DUI, you can face a low-end cost of around $5000. That does not include missed time at work or with family. DUI results in mandatory jail time if convicted, with a minimum of one night in jail, and incarceration increases with severity of the crime.

Please take this time to prepare for your travel and other festivities. Help us keep everyone safe on the roads this New Year’s Eve.

