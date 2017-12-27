New Year’s Eve Multi-Agency DUI Task Force – Don’t Drink and Drive

Planning to travel south for New Year’s festivities?

Northern AZ Law Enforcement Agencies have this message for you…

Happy Holidays from your Northern AZ Law Enforcement Agencies.

We are wishing everyone a happy and safe Holiday Season. We want to remind you that our officers will be patrolling 24 hours a day 7 days a week to keep our communities safe.

As New Year’s approaches, we know there will be many parties and festivities. We will have increased enforcement patrols during this busy time of the year. In addition, Law Enforcement in Northern Arizona will conduct a multi-agency DUI Task Force on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department, AZ Department of Public Safety and Northern Arizona University Police will be participating. We will be posting several DUI trailers throughout the area where officers can take possible violators to gather samples of breath and blood draws if intoxication is suspected.

It is our hope that by publicizing this task force and advising the public of this event, people will be encouraged to not drive while intoxicated. A taxi, Uber, LYFT, Shuttle or Designated

Driver are a much cheaper and safer option than taking a chance of driving while intoxicated.

Being arrested for DUI is very a costly life event, if you are arrested and convicted of DUI, you can be facing a low -end cost of around $3000. That does not include missed time at work or with family. Don’t take a chance at ruining your life or the life of someone else by driving intoxicated or recklessly.

Please take this time to prepare for your travel and other festivities. Help us keep everyone safe on the roads this New Year’s Eve.