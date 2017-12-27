News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New Year’s Eve Multi-Agency DUI Task Force – Don’t Drink and Drive

New Year’s Eve Multi-Agency DUI Task Force – Don’t Drink and Drive
December 27
10:43 2017
Print This Article

Planning to travel south for New Year’s festivities?

Northern AZ Law Enforcement Agencies have this message for you…

Happy Holidays from your Northern AZ Law Enforcement Agencies.

We are wishing everyone a happy and safe Holiday Season. We want to remind you that our officers will be patrolling 24 hours a day 7 days a week to keep our communities safe.

As New Year’s approaches, we know there will be many parties and festivities. We will have increased enforcement patrols during this busy time of the year. In addition, Law Enforcement in Northern Arizona will conduct a multi-agency DUI Task Force on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department, AZ Department of Public Safety and Northern Arizona University Police will be participating. We will be posting several DUI trailers throughout the area where officers can take possible violators to gather samples of breath and blood draws if intoxication is suspected.

It is our hope that by publicizing this task force and advising the public of this event, people will be encouraged to not drive while intoxicated. A taxi, Uber, LYFT, Shuttle or Designated
Driver are a much cheaper and safer option than taking a chance of driving while intoxicated.

Being arrested for DUI is very a costly life event, if you are arrested and convicted of DUI, you can be facing a low -end cost of around $3000. That does not include missed time at work or with family. Don’t take a chance at ruining your life or the life of someone else by driving intoxicated or recklessly.

Please take this time to prepare for your travel and other festivities. Help us keep everyone safe on the roads this New Year’s Eve.

Tags
arizonaAZ Department of Public Safetycoconino county sheriff's officeDesignated Driverduidui task forceFlagstaff Police Departmentlaw enforcementLYFTmulti-agency task forcenew year's daynew years's eveNorthern Arizona University PoliceshuttletaxiUber

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.